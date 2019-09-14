Traders alliance announces to plant 10,000 neem trees across metropolis

KARACHI: The Karachi-based businessmen and traders announced have taken an eco-friendly initiative by announcing to plant 10,000 neem trees in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The trees will be planted in different areas after the inauguration of the plantation drive announced by the Karachi Tajir Ittehad (KTI) with support of businessmen and nationals.

KTI chairman, while talking to media, said that the environmental pollution is dangerously increased in Karachi and it would hike mercury every year if plantation of trees were stopped.

“The traders have commenced a tree plantation campaign with the support of Karachi citizens. In its first phase, 100 neem trees were planted at Burns Road,” he added.

He announced that 10,000 neem trees will be planted in different spots of the metropolis during the ongoing plantation drive.

The chairman also censured the provincial government of Sindh over complete failure to resolve issues of the Karachi. He complained that citizens are avoiding to head towards the affected areas filled with garbage and stink due to lack of cleanliness.

“Karachi is rotting day by day but the [Sindh] rulers are continuing their rhetoric of peace. From now on, Karachi traders will fight a survival battle for their businesses in Karachi by themselves.”

