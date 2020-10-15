Karachi traffic accidents claim lives of minor girl, man

KARACHI: In a frightening road accident on Thursday near Karachi District West’s Sultanabad area a minor girl was killed while a man was injured, ARY News reported.

According to the available details from the rescue department, the horrifying incident took place when a speeding vehicle collided into a motorcycle that the injured man and deceased minor girl were riding, near Sultanabad petrol pump.

The girl immediately plunged having conceded several injuries on the road as the unrestrained vehicle run over their ride earlier today, while the man accompanying her sustained injuries.

The details are still awaited on whether the injuries sustained by man were minor or intense, also, the details on the vehicle and who was driving it have yet to be confirmed.

In another similar incident to have taken place in Karachi today, a man was killed in a traffic accident earlier.

The sources in the rescue department have confirmed a man was killed in Karachi Korangi District near Nasir Jump road.

The details of the accident on Nasir Jump road, Korangi are still awaited and also of how it occurred.

The identities in either of the two events have not been revealed by the police as of now.

