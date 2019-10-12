Political gathering causes massive traffic jam in Karachi

KARACHI: Commuters making their way through University road were caught in a pickle due to the ‘Kashmir March’ being organised by a political party at Hakeen Saeed ground near NIPA Chrowngi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the road from NIPA to Hassan Square has been closed for all type of traffic, while traffic police has advised citizens to use an alternative road from NIPA to Gulistan-e-Johar.

The traffic jam was also observed at Johar Mor, Millennium Mall road, Samama, Urdu science college road, and other adjacent roads of the metropolis.

The main stage has been established at the main University road near Hakeen Saeed ground where senior leaders will address the participants of gathering.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals.

It must be noted that Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba is organising “Kashmir March” in Karachi to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who had been confined to their houses after the annexation of occupied territory to India by Modi government.

