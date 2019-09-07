KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police has announced an alternate traffic plan during mourning processions of 8th, 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram.

Twenty roads around the route of the central procession could be used for the traffic movement.

Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Shara-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal and Burns Road will remain open during the processions.

Lea Market, Tower, ICI Bridge and Mai Kolachi road will also remain open during Muharram processions, city’s traffic authorities said.

The processions on the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram (September 8th, 9th and 10th, 2019), will begin at Nishtar Park and will conclude at lmambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar.

On 8th Muharram the procession begin from Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, Karachi X-Ray, Peoples Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor-III, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Center, MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishter Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, again at M.A. Jinnah Road, Kharadar Police Station, Bombay Bazaar to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 9th and 10th Muharram, the mourning procession route will be Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah e Khurasan, Karachi X- Ray, Nawa-e-Waqt, Peoples Chowrangi, New M.A. Jinnah Road, Corridor-III, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boultan Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishter Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road-Dr Dawood Pota Road. All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted to Lasbela, Nishter Road and Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted on to Martin Road towards the central jail side. These vehicles will, however, be permitted to proceed up to the central jail and will then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Sharea Quaideen, Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fawara Chowk, Shaheen Complex, II Chundrigar Road and Tower.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted to Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Society Light signal, Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

No traffic will be allowed from PPP Chowrangi towards Saddar Dawakhana.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Superhighway and Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No-10 towards Chowrangi No-2 Nazimabad and will proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Mauripur Road. For the return journey these vehicles will adopt the same route.

All kinds of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir. These vehicles will be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All vehicular traffic coming from Sharea Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the Noorani light signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from this office. Others will be diverted to Noorani signal’s right side. All traffic going towards Saddar and other colonies will not be permitted to proceed towards the Empress Market from the junction of Preedy Street/MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk, Fresco Chowk and AH Road when the head of the procession reaches Corridor-III.

Traffic of MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed to Saddar. No traffic will be allowed from MA Jinnah Road/Preedy junction until the procession crosses this intersection. All kinds of traffic coming from Zoological Gardens and Aga Khan-III Road will be allowed till Anklesaria Hospital.

Comments

comments