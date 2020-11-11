Karachi: Traffic plan for PSL 5 playoffs unveiled

KARACHI: The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the remaining PSL 5 matches to be held at National Stadium Karachi commencing from November 14, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the route from Hassan Square to National Stadium has been closed for commuters.

Millennium:

Traffic will be closed from Dalmia Road connected with Drigh Road and Askari IV at Rashid Minhas Road. Alternatives routes include Sharea Faisal, Millennium, Nipa to Safora Chawrangi, Gulshan Chawrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Hassan Square fly-over:

The fly-over will be closed for general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road. The traffic will be diverted towards New Town from Hassan Square bridge. Vehicles coming from NIPA and Liaquatabad are being diverted to New Town too.

New Town:

The roads connecting University Road to New Town intersection towards NSK will be closed for public which will be diverted from Jail Chawrangi to Shaheed-e-Millat Road or PP Chawrangi. The residents living in adjacent areas of Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital are advised to travel towards New Town police station from where traffic police officials will be deployed to guide them the diversion points.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chowrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.

Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar instructed the police that no negligence will be tolerated.

