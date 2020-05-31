Karachi transporters postpone plan to bring buses on roads from June 01

KARACHI: Karachi Transporters on Sunday announced to postpone their plan to bring public transport on roads from June 01, ARY NEWS reported.

The transporters announced the decision after holding successful talks with the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani. The meeting was attended by Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) delegation and Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Commissioner Karachi lauded them for extending cooperation with the government during testing times and said that they do not expect transporters to take law into their hands.

Speaking on the occasion, KTI President Irshad Bokhari said that their drivers and other allied staff remained jobless for the past two and half months due to the government’s biased approach.

“Transport activities have resumed across the country and only Sindh transporters face suspension,” he complained.

The commissioner Karachi assured them that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would meet their delegation as soon as he returns from Islamabad. “We will be recommending the government to allow transporters to bring their buses on roads,” he assured.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karachi Transport Alliance (KTA) on Saturday announced to bring vehicles onto the roads from 1st of June.

Talking to journalist, KTA President Irshad Bukhari said that due to the prolonged lockdown, transporters and workers have been facing starvation. He said that the transporters have no other option except to operate their vehicles.

He threatened to stage sit-in if the provincial government seizes their vehicles.

