Transporters in Karachi find unique way to earn money in lockdown

KARACHI: The transporters in Karachi are using unique ways to earn money even in the lockdown, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Gadap police foiled a bid to transport 25 passengers to Hyderabad in a truck, during checking at the checkpost.

The passengers were kept in police custody for two hours as punishment and then allowed them to leave to their homes. The transporters were charging rs.300 each from the passengers for Hyderabad.

Read more: Intra-city public transport is banned in Sindh: Awais Shah

The police said case is being lodged against the truck-driver for violating the travel ban, amid coronavirus fears.

Last week, Sindh’s transport minister had said 15 transporters had been booked over violations of the lockdown and route permits of 50 vehicles were canceled.

The minister had the cooperation of the masses on the lockdown announced by the provincial government and added soon the virus would be defeated, if the people remain in their homes.

It may be noted that the Sindh government has imposed a 15-day ban on the entry of inter-city passenger vehicles including buses and vans in the province in order to stop the transfer of the COVID-19 from other parts.

Comments

comments