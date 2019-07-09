Karachi Transport Ittehad announces strike on July 10

KARACHI: The Karachi Transport Ittehad has announced strike on July 10 (Wednesday) over the recent hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), reported ARY News.

Following the strike call, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail summoned transporters at Governor House.

Governor Ismail will hold dialogues with transporters to listen their demands and urge them to withdraw strike’s call.

In his latest statement, Ismail said that the government will remove reservations of the transporters after accepting their legitimate demands.

Earlier on July 3, an official of the transport organisation, Mehmood Afridi, had said transporters will not bring their vehicles onto the roads to protest against the increase in CNG prices.

He said transporters didn’t increase bus fares despite the fact that CNG prices had gone up by Rs50 since February this year.

Earlier, on June 30, the federal government hiked the General Sales Tax (GST) on CNG by 2.5 percent.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification of the increase in GST of CNG by 2.5 percent. CNG consumers will have to face the burden of Rs19 per kilogram of CNG owing to the GST increase.

It hiked the CNG price by per kilogram to Rs137 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while in Sindh and Balochistan the new price of the CNG will be Rs125 per kilogram.

