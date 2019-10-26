Karachi transporters reject providing vehicles for Azadi March, sit-ins

KARACHI: The transporters in Karachi have rejected to provide passengers buses for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led ‘Azadi March’ and sit-ins, ARY News reported on Saturday.

President Muttahida Transport, Badshah Afridi, told ARY News that a delegation of JUI-F met him and asked to provide passengers buses for the protest march beginning from Karachi tomorrow.

Afridi said that the transport alliance has refused to provide vehicles for the march and sit-ins. He further said that the protests will only cause damages to the country and the vehicles can only be used for public transportation facility but not for sit-ins.

Afridi vowed that the transport alliance is standing alongside with the government and Pakistan Army. “We hope that the government will support us too if our vehicles are forcedly grabbed for the protests.”

The president of the transport alliance added that he has also asked other transporters for not providing their buses to the protestors and to support the government.

Earlier on Thursday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to kick-off the Azadi March from Karachi. Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that JUI-F will hold gathering in Karachi on October 27 which would be attended by him.

The politician announced that JUI-F will start its march from Karachi and enter into federal capital on October 31 (Thursday).

