Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Karachi transporters reject providing vehicles for Azadi March, sit-ins

Karachi transporters Azadi march sit-ins

KARACHI: The transporters in Karachi have rejected to provide passengers buses for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led ‘Azadi March’ and sit-ins, ARY News reported on Saturday.

President Muttahida Transport, Badshah Afridi, told ARY News that a delegation of JUI-F met him and asked to provide passengers buses for the protest march beginning from Karachi tomorrow.

Afridi said that the transport alliance has refused to provide vehicles for the march and sit-ins. He further said that the protests will only cause damages to the country and the vehicles can only be used for public transportation facility but not for sit-ins.

Afridi vowed that the transport alliance is standing alongside with the government and Pakistan Army. “We hope that the government will support us too if our vehicles are forcedly grabbed for the protests.”

Read: Govt, opposition talks on ‘Azadi March’ inconclusive, negotiations to continue

The president of the transport alliance added that he has also asked other transporters for not providing their buses to the protestors and to support the government.

Earlier on Thursday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to kick-off the Azadi March from Karachi. Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that JUI-F will hold gathering in Karachi on October 27 which would be attended by him.

The politician announced that JUI-F will start its march from Karachi and enter into federal capital on October 31 (Thursday).

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Saudi Arabia faces reality check as Wall Street heads to Riyadh

Pakistan

Pemra bars TV channels from inviting JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah on talkshows

International

Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam: priest

Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises JUI-F chief’s moves disturbing peace situation


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close