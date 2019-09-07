Karachi to undergo warm and humid weather: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted warm and humid weather in Karachi on Saturday.

The city is experiencing rise in temperatures as sea breeze yet to restore to its normal level after recent rainy spell, met office report said.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 35-37 degree Celsius, met office said.

The weather pattern is gradually moving to become warmer in coming days, the met department earlier said.

PMD had earlier said that a weather system developed over the Bay of Bengal if moved towards Pakistan it could bring more rains to Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh in coming days. However, the low pressure stay put at the eastern coast of India with no impact on weather in Pakistan.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad,Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I khan, Sibbi, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan regions on Saturday, according to the weather forecast.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country in last 24 hours. However, rain or wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Highest temperatures were recorded in Turbat 46°Celsius, Sibbi 44°C, Dadu, Sukkur & Dalbandin 43°C.

