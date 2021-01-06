KARACHI: The Federal Urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUSAT) has announced Wednesday it is deferring the entry exams scheduled for tomorrow amid growing protests in the city and uncertainty that ensues, ARY News reported.

The university administration said it is postponing the entry exams of its imminent intake, that were scheduled for Thursday (tomorrow) for an indefinite period of time as the law and order situation of the metropolis is uncertain.

We will announce the next date for the exams soon, they said.

READ: Sit-ins continue at 11 locations in Karachi against Machh killings

It is pertinent to note that sit-ins continued at 11 locations of the city into the third day against the Machh incident where 11 coal miners were killed by terror elements which led to protest in Quetta and other parts of the country.

According to details, traffic congestion was reported from parts of the city due to the blockade of major thoroughfares in the city.

The locations where the sit-in is going on in the city included National Highway, Numaish Chowrangi (roundabout), Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauher.

The main artery of the traffic in the city, Shahra-e-Faisal was also blocked by protesters near Natha Khan Goth and Karachi airport while a sit-in was also staged at Malir 15.

Another main thoroughfare of the city, University Road, was blocked from Safari Park to NIPA Chowrangi. The protest demos were also staged at Power House chowrangi, Khuda ki Basti in Surjani Town and Nazimabad No 1.

The road blockades have increased traffic flow at Shahra-e-Pakistan and Lyari Expressway, the two major roadways that remained open during the protest.

Comments

comments