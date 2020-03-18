Karachi University departments remain open against Sindh govt orders

University of Karachi’s departments of HEJ and KIBGE are conducting regular activities against the orders of Sindh government, the research institutes were ordered to remain closed along with the university, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the staff of both departments has been called to perform regular day-to-day tasks like normal.

Sindh Government has announced the closure of all public and private universities in the Province, followed by coronavirus outbreak in Karachi.

CM Sindh in a press conference yesterday said they want to restrict the people to their homes as a precaution to stop the virus from transmitting to others.

All restaurants, malls, shopping centres, and parks will also remain closed for 15 days from today, a spokesperson for the government told yesterday.

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 172 COVID-19 cases.

