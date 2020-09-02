KU notifies increase in fees for issuance of certificates

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday announced an increase in fees for the issuance of different university certificates, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the varsity administration has increased documents verification fees from Rs1000 to Rs2000. The fees for covering letter has been increased by Rs 1250 to Rs2750.

Likewise, the overseas students have to pay now $150 for documents issuance.

The notification stated that duplicate mark sheet fees have been increased from Rs1000 to Rs1500, while HEC mark sheet verification fees has been set Rs2750.

Last month, the University of Karachi had postponed the ongoing examinations of Final Professional, Annual Examination 2020 and semester Supplementary Examinations-2019.

The papers of BDS and semesters exams which were started from August 05, 2020 had been postponed. The new dates for the remaining papers would be announced later, according to a press release.

