Karachi University inaugurates 30 KW solar power generation system

KARACHI: The inaugural ceremony of the solar power generation project at the University of Karachi held at the Arts Auditorium of the institution , ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh’s Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab reached the university to attend the ceremony.

The solar power generation system will save precious funds of the university being spent to pay electricity bills of the city’s main public sector university.

Solar panels with 30 KW capacity for power generation have been installed at the Arts Faculty of the Karachi University, according to officials.

Wahab addressing the ceremony lauded the university’s decision to convert to solar energy.

“A change being witnessed in the university and it is a matter of pride,” provincial adviser addressing the gathering said.

The solar power generation project for the university was initiated in October 2020.

It is to be mentioned here that a solar power project at the university’s Department of Applied Chemistry was inaugurated in July 2019.

According to reports, University of Karachi Alumni Association Baltimore Washington DC had donated funds for 10 KW solar system for the Applied Chemistry department and Rs three million for 30 KW solar system for the first block of the Arts Faculty.

An expensive traditional power supply erodes limited funds provided to the university.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial governments as well as various NGOs in Pakistan working to extend electricity with solar and other alternate sources of energy to schools, other educational institutions and thousands of the off grid villages in Pakistan, where people have been still deprived of the power supply.

