ALERT! Water supply to suspend in many parts of Karachi due to repair work

KARACHI: Due to repair work on 54-inch Karachi water supply line originating from Pipri reservoir the water supply of certain metropolis district is likely to remain suspended starting Dec 3, ARY News reported Tuesday.

Managing Director of Karachi water board Asadullah Khan said the repair work, which is set to begin tomorrow, will mend all the holes in the 54-inch diameter line that cause large quantities of water to waste.

However, to carry out the repair, the water supply will be completely suspended for at least 72-hour period in areas of Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Bin Qasim, Malir, Defence, National Refinery, and around Jinnah Terminal.

The line defects will take 72 hours of repair work, said the water board MD, which will save the water supply any wastage in the future.

The repair work of said line is inevitable now, said MD Khan of the water board, noting the other areas to get effected temporarily will be PAF Korangi Creek, Karsaz, and the periphery.

Separately on the suffering of Karachiites, apparently conniving with parking mafia across metropolis the traffic police department is reported to be selectively lifting vehicles of only those who refuse to pay an illegal fee of parking or park vehicles outside mafia command.

READ: Karachi people suffer great deal as parking mafia, traffic police team up

It has been noted that if citizens agree to paying illegal parking charges, which have now hiked to about Rs100 per car, demanded by alleged parking mafia, their vehicles are overlooked by police car lifting cell even when it is in blatant violation of parking.

However, when the people refuse to pay up anything to these alleged mafia hoodlums, their vehicles are ‘miraculously’ lifted even if they are parked inside streets or next to sidewalks.

Pay the mafia what qualifies as extortion or regret getting your car lifted from anywhere, seems to be the new normal in the city.

Comments

comments