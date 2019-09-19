Karachi: Weather official warns of heat wave like conditions ahead

KARACHI: A weather officials has cautioned Karachi to remain prepared for heat wave like conditions in the city within next few days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that a low pressure area will develop over the Arabian Sea in the northeast by Friday (tomorrow).

The southwestern winds from the sea will cease under the impact of the low pressure, the weather official said.

The mercury can soar up to 40 degree Celsius in the port city from September 22 to 24, Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The heat wave like weather conditions will persist for three days in Karachi, he further said.

Karachi received the last rainfall of this monsoon on September 03, while other parts of the southeastern region of Sindh received showers till 08 September, he said.

The city experienced a heat wave in June this year in the wake of tropical cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea.

During the time temperatures soared up to 40-42 degree Celsius in the port city today.

Earlier, in June 2015 when a low-pressure area had resulted into killing hundreds of people in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

