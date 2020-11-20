Karachi expects first winter rain shortly: Met department

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast Friday the port city is expected to receive its first winter showers in the next week due to the advent of the western system, ARY News reported.

Karachi anticipates its light to moderate rain of the winter season from Nov 23 to -25, which the met department said is due to the westerly rain system which will enter the metropolis Nov 22.

The system to enter Pakistan from Monday will cause precipitation and snowfall in the mountainous region along the North, the department said.

Suburbs of Karachi, too, will probably receive light to moderate showers due to this Western system, PMD said.

Earlier last week it was reported that westerly wave had entered in Balochistan which would bring rain and snowfall in northwestern parts of the province, the Met Office said in its weather forecast on Saturday.

The first winter rain and snowfall at mountains is expected in the province with this weather system.

Balochistan’s Shirani, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung, Naushki, Chagai, Sibi and Ziarat districts are expected to receive rains and snowfall.

Quetta valley and adjoining areas already receiving sporadic rainfall.

The mercury is expected to drop further bringing the cold weather in northern parts of Balochistan after this spell of rain and snowfall.

