Parts of Karachi without electricity for over seven hours

KARACHI: K-Electric failed to restore power supply to various parts of Karachi after it received light to moderate rain on the second consecutive day on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that electricity supply of different areas of the city remained suspended for more than seven hours.

According to details, New Karachi, North Karachi, Buffer Zone, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Korangi and other areas of the metropolis remained without electricity supply.

Residents of the affected areas complained that the power supply had been suspended since four p.m. today.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, a spokesperson for the K-Electric said, “Parts of Karachi are still flooded and our teams are having to navigate murky waters”

“Despite these obstacles we will continue to work 24/7 so that your power supply is normalized,” he added.

Read More: Heavy rainfall: Electricity supply to most parts of Karachi suspended

Earlier on July 26, more than 586 feeders had tripped in Karachi after a heavy downpour, causing a large-scale power breakdown in many parts of the metropolis.

The areas facing load shedding include Surjani Town, Baldia Town, Lyari Town, Korangi, Malir Model Colony, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Kathore Gadap, Nazimabad, SITE, Shah Faisal Colony, Saudabad, Defence, PECHS, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Qayyumabad, Kashmir Colony, Frontier Colony.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the process to restore electricity supply was continued across the city, however, the power restoration was not possible in some areas until the complete drainage of rainwater.

Comments

comments