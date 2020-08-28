Parts of Karachi without power for over 24 hours

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi on Friday night were still without electricity, a day after the city was wrecked by record-breaking rains, ARY News reported.

According to the details, even after 24 hours, K-Electric, the sole electricity supply company in Karachi, failed to restore power supply in some areas of the metropolis.

The prolonged load-shedding sparked protests and sit-ins on Friday in several areas, including in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Korangi.

The protesters blocked the Korangi Expressway, causing the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway. It is pertinent to mention here that Meran Naka area of Lyari remained without power for 48 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, some 650 feeders of K-electric had tripped after heavy and incessant downpour, suspending power supply across 60 per cent of Karachi.

Due to the low lying topography of various parts of Karachi, the water deluged into K-electric centres paralyzing electric supply to about 60 per cent of the metropolis. The parts of Karachi that were deprived of electric supply include many areas of Landhi, Orangi, Korangi and Bin Qasim.

Due to water accumulation in various areas, continuing electric supply could be dangerous, K-electric had said in response to power outages.

