Parts of Karachi witness load-shedding of up to 12 hours

KARACHI: The duration of load-shedding in several areas of Karachi has extended of up to 12 hours, making lives miserable for the residents, ARY News reported.

Sources said that K-Electric is subjecting Karachiites to the unscheduled load shedding of more than 12 hours under the garb of maintenance and load management.

K-Electric reduced power generation at Bin Qasim Power Station and observing load shedding in 75 per cent feeders in the name of power shortfall.

Moosa Colony, Ahsanabad, Nazimabad, Malir, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Baldia Town are among the areas that continue to face prolonged load shedding, said the sources.

Read More:K-Electric increased load shedding after NEPRA’s show-cause notice: Sindh govt

Earlier on August 17, Sindh government had approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and federal energy minister Omar Ayub over the increase in power outages in Karachi after a show-cause notice was issued to the K-Electric.

According to details, Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh had written a letter to both of them and said that instead of lowering the electricity load shedding after the show-cause notice, the power utility had increased the unannounced power outages.

“They are still carrying out load-shedding of upto eight to 12 hours in the city,” he had said and asked them to direct K-Electric to immediately minimize load shedding duration in the city.

Comments

comments