‘Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project enters advanced stage’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali said on Thursday that all ongoing transport projects including BRT projects in Karachi would be completed on time, ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to the media after inaugurating three roads in Landhi Industrial Area.

These three roads inaugurated include road 8000 from Landhi Industrial area via Future More, Road from Dawood Chowarngi to Younis Textile, Landhi and road from general tyre, Mehran Highway to Landhi Industrial Area. The three roads completed at a cost of Rs 530.579 million.

Briefing media about Karachi BRT projects, Murad Ali Shah said, “Work on the design of Yellow Line BRT project has entered an advanced stage. The construction work on project will start soon and it would be completed with help of the World Bank.”

The chief minister further said that construction work on the Red Line BRT project will start in the next two months.

Yellow Line BRT

The Yellow Line BRT covers a distance of 21 kilometres from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish Chowrangi.

The total cost of the project will be $438.9 million, of which the World Bank will have a share of $381.9 million, the Sindh government will pay $19.5 million.

Under the conceptual plan, eight underpasses will be constructed at Murtaza Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, Bilal Chowrangi, Vita Chowrangi, Shaan Chowrangi, Brooks Chowrangi, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Korangi Road intersection, and at the Sunset Boulevard intersection. In addition, the Jam Sadiq Bridge will also be widened.

Meanwhile, the buses for the Yellow Line project will be procured on a public-private partnership basis.

