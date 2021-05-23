Three Karachiite youths drown in Tando Muhammad Khan lake

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: At least three ill-fated Karachiite youth have Sunday drowned in a local lake as they dived into it amid their stopover in Tando Muhammad Khan where they went to buy cattle, ARY News reported.

There were in total six Karachi friends from the same neighbourhood who went to Tando Muhammad Khan for a cattle deal ahead of Baqr Eid, but on their way back the group made a stop at a local lake to seek respite in the hot weather.

The relatives of the deceased confirmed six of them dived into the lake and lost control out of which three were nevertheless rescued out of it.

The ones to drown have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Azlan and Owais, the rescue servinces confirmed.

The local police after the rescue of the remaining three travellers and their legal protocol on the drowned have sent them back to their hometown Karachi where they set off on this journey from.

READ: Shikarpur seige comes to end after eight ‘gangsters’, two coppers die

Separately today from another part of Sindh, at least eleven casualties, including three coppers and a photographer, have been reported as the police-led operation against Kandhkot gangs’ siege comes to an end.

Confirming the developments on the clash, SSP Shikarpur Ameer Saud said the personnel were martyred in the fight to maintain law and order in the area while eight to -12 of the alleged gangster were executed in an exchange of fire.

SSP Saud said one of the alleged gangsters has been arrested as well.

