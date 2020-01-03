Karachiites, brace yourself for another bout of cold wave

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted the port city will experience another bout of cold wave from Jan 7-10.

The weather department said the cold wave that had gripped the city for the past few days subsided today as the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.

Karachiites will have respite from the harsh weather in the coming three days, it added.

Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz said a new weather system will enter the city on Jan 5 from Iran via Balochistan, which will bring temperatures further down with rainfall in different parts of the country.

He said there are chances of rainfall in the port city on the night between Jan 6 and 7 when a new western wave will enter Karachi.

The weather department said another system will enter on Jan 11, bringing rains to various parts.

It is noteworthy that the metropolis experienced its coldest day of this season on Monday.

The PMD said rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over mountains are expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in upper Punjab, northwest Balochistan and Islamabad.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of central-south Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.

