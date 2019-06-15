Web Analytics
KARACHI: The city’s residents continued facing long hours of load shedding amid scorching heat.

As temperature shot up in the port city, owing to suspension of the sea breeze, K-Electric failed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi, tormenting citizens with prolonged power cuts.

Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Surjani, Korangi and Orangi Town were among the areas which experienced long hours of load shedding.

A spike was seen in load shedding hours after Eid with many areas facing up to 12 hours of load shedding.

Meanwhile, the power breakdown caused a 72-inch pipeline of Karachi’s main water pumping station to burst, suspending supply to some areas.

According to K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, its team is working to restore power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station is underway at the earliest.

