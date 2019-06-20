Karachiites continue to suffer from excessive power cuts

KARACHI: Karachi’s residents continued to suffer from excessive power cuts and shortage of potable water in the sweltering heat of summer, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Malir, Jinnah Square, Liaqatabad, Gazi Town, Gareebabad, Baldia Town, Lyari and North Nazimabad are among the areas that faced announced and unannounced power cuts.

K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor company, has increased duration of unannounced load shedding in many areas. Excessive power cuts have also resulted in shortage of water.

It merits mention here that a 22-year agreement between K-Electric and a local power distribution company is expiring today.

Sources said almost half the population in Karachi will be deprived of power as 123 MW electric is likely to be suspended to the city.

K-Eclectic and the local power distribution wanted to extend the agreement but the stakeholders opposed it, they added.

Keeping in view the current situation, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) wrote a letter to Power Division and asked for additional power supply to K-Electric on emergency basis.

The sauces further said that the power utility was taking additional 600 MW electricity from the national grid and alleged that K-Eclectic reluctant to generate electricity from furnace oil so as to earn more profit.

Comments

comments