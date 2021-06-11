Karachiites face problems in getting COVID-19 vaccination certificates

KARACHI: People in Karachi finding it hard in receiving COVID-19 vaccination certificates from National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) despite getting vaccine jabs, ARY News reported on Friday.

Vaccination across Karachi is underway at more than 50 centres, but the citizens have revealed that they are facing problems in getting the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

On the other hand, the data entry officers at the vaccination centres said that there are three phases for the COVID-19 vaccination and the citizens who are skipping the registration process are facing problems.

“Several citizens left the centres without getting themselves registered after vaccination.”

Read more: Covid-19: Govt changes policy on use of Pfizer vaccine

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had announced that the COVID-19 vaccination certificates can now be issued from all centres of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) across the country.

In a Tweet, NCOC asked the people who had been vaccinated, to visit any National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) centre or download a certificate from http://nims.nadra.gov.pk.

