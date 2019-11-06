Karachiites suffer major traffic jams following processions

KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters are facing a massive traffic jam on different routes of a metropolis due to contraction work on Club road and ‘Chup Tazia’ processions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including Guru Mandir, Jahangir road, PIB Colony, Jail Road, Liaquatabad and Lasbela chowk.

The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park which will conclude at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Many roads are facing traffic jams problem due to the processions in the metropolis, said traffic police official.

The construction work on Club Road has also led to heavy traffic on Sharae Faisal and other main roads, he added.

The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the Chup Tazia procession to be taken out on 8th Rabbi-ul-Awal (today).

There is a complete ban on pillion riding in several cities of Sindh including Karachi in light of the Chup Tazia processions.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Home Department Sindh yesterday.

The ban has been imposed in the Karachi division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Jamshoro district.

