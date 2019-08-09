Karachi’s fishing boat with 22 on board capsizes in sea in Balochistan

KARACHI: A fishing boat carrying fishermen on-board capsized in Arabian Sea in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The boat having 22 people on-board including eight fishermen from Jati area of Sujawal district, drowned along the coastal belt of Balochistan.

According to reports, six people of the boat have survived.

Some of the people drowned in the incident, have been identified as Mir Mohammad, Hashim, Manzoor, Haji Ameer Bux, Ashraf, Mir and Qadir Malhio.

The relatives of the fishermen on the unfortunate fishing boat reached Karachi Port after getting information about drowning of the vessel.

They have demanded the government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy to initiate a rescue operation immediately to trace the fishermen of the drowned boat.

In another boat capsize incident in the sea near the Ibrahim Hyderi Jetty of Karachi in May this year two people were drowned.

Ice blocks weighed more than the permissible load limit were placed on the boat, Al Shahzeb. The ice blocks were also placed unevenly on the deck due to which the boat lost balance and capsized in sea.

Seven fishermen were on the boat, five of whom were rescued immediately, other two fishermen went missing. A 24-hour long search and rescue operation to find the missing fishermen was unsuccessful.

In May a boat capsized in Indus River in Jamshoro district of Sindh carrying 14 people.

The rescue teams safely rescued six persons from the river, while six bodies retrieved.

