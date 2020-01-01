Karachi’s Ranchore Lane building erected on foundation laid for only shops

KARACHI: A multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Ranchore Lane area that collapsed suddenly on Monday was reportedly constructed on the foundation laid for only shops, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Salman Soomro, the plot’s owner, said that he had got constructed the shops on the land by a local builder around 15 years ago. Later, another builder had approached him and asked to sell the roof of the shops, he added.

Soomro said that he had sold the roof to the builder, adding that the builder had erected a six-storey building on the roof of the shops. The plot owner maintained that he did not know about the material used in the structure of the building.

Read More: Karachi building collapse: Building erected despite major structural flaws

Earlier on December 23, a six-storey building, which was tilted down earlier in the day, had been raised after getting construction permit of ground plus one floor.

According to the map, obtained by the ARY News, the builder had constructed the high-rise residential building in Ranchore Line by violating the laws of Sindh Building Control Authority.

Sources had said that SBCA’s than assistant and deputy directors had raised questions over the building but the former DG SBCA had allowed the builder to construct the multi-storey building.

Comments

comments