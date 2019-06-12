Tourists stranded following closure of Karakoram Highway

CHILAS: Thousands of tourists and locals including women and children have stranded following the closure of Karakoram Highway after a heavy landslide, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The local administration has failed to resume traffic on Karakoram Highway located between Gilgit and Chilas which was closed for 25 hours.

Following the heavy landslide at Tatta Pani spot of the highway, ground connection from Chilas to Gilgit is suspended, causing troubles to the locals and touring people.

The delay in the clearance of the highway has also created a shortage of food and other facilities to the passengers.

Earlier on January 21, the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region had been cut off from the rest of the country for two days due to land sliding triggered by heavy rains.

Karakoram Highway is blocked at four points in Kohistan district and thousands of commuters still stranded in the area.

Heavy snowfall paralyzed life in upper areas of Diamer. While Intermittent snowfall continues in Chalas and its adjourning areas. The district management has asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary journey in the area.

