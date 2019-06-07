Army helicopters take part in rescue operation to contain Karamar wildfire

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s helicopters have started firefighting operation to contain raging blaze spreading on the forestal region at Karamar mountains, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The wildfire erupted in the mountainous region five days ago that is situated near Mardan and Swabi districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ISPR, the military helicopters made various flights in order to battle the wildfire. Nine flights were made to control the blaze as the military helicopters dropped water on the affected parts of the Karamar mountains.

ISPR spokesperson added that the efforts are still underway to control the blaze at earliest.

The wildfire erupted five ago at the famous mountainous region, Karamar mountains, situated near Swabi and Mardan district of KP which is still spreading despite continuous efforts by the government and military teams to contain it.

Director General (DG) Rescue told media that the rescue teams have successfully controlled 70 per cent of wildfire and it will be completely contained at earliest.

DG Rescue detailed that 52 officials, five fire vehicles, locals and 100 personnel of Forest Department are taking part in the rescue operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the wildfire, which was spread at the famous mountains and tourism venue known as Karamar region, affected thousands of trees, animals and other species.

Comments

comments