Karan Johar announces ‘Dostana 2’, reveals its leads

Bollywood’s director Karan Johar finally confirmed on Thursday that Dostana 2 is happening for which Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been roped in as main leads.

Johar took to Twitter and shared a short clip featuring a remix of the song Ma Da Ladla Bigad Gaya from the original hit. His tweet reads, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by Collin DCunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!”

The filmmakers are still searching for the second male lead—a suitable boy to complete the Dostana trio. The sequel marks Colin DCunha’s directorial debut and it will be produced by KJo under the banner of Dharma Productions.

“With Dostana 2, we definitely have an entertainer planned but amongst all the fun and games, there will be a strong message and hopefully many positive discussions to follow,” the producer said.

The 2008 original rom-com, Dostana starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham as the leads.

About his first-ever collaboration with heartthrob Kartik, Johar said “I am excited to take the franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi! This is our first film at Dharma with Kartik and we are very excited to work with him. I can’t wait to create some desi boy and girl madness with Kartik and Janhvi.”

Janhvi currently has RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline and Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan.

