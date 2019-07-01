Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look for ‘Angrezi Medium’ unveiled

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has kicked off shooting of upcoming film Angrezi Medium in London and the makers have unveiled her first look.

The 38-year-old who will be playing the role of a cop looks every bit stylish. She sported a beige tank top, a layered neck piece and black boots with minimal makeup on day one of the shoot.

The highly anticipated sequel of Hindi Medium (2017) marks the comeback of Irfan Khan on the silver screen who took a break due to suffering from a ‘rare disease’. It also stars Radhika Madan.

On featuring opposite Irfan Khan, Kareena told an Indian news agency earlier that “It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film.”

The comedy-drama film is expected to release in April next year.

The starlet completed 19 years in Bollywood on June 30. She started her career in 2000 with Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Currently, she already has two other films in her kitty; Karan Johar’s Takht and Akshay Kumar starrer Good News.

