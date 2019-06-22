MUMBAI: Aamir Khan on his birthday confirmed that an official remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, is in making and Kareena Kapoor Khan will star opposite to him.

The Bollywood’s movie is titled as Laal Singh Chaddha which is being directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame and written by Atul Kulkarni while the flick will hit cinemas on Christmas 2020.

According to Indian media reports, the makers have confirmed that Aamir Khan essays the titular role in the film and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen alongside him.

Sources closer to Kareena Kapoor Khan also confirmed that same development, saying that “For now it is sure that Kareena will star opposite Aamir Khan in this film, she will be making an official announcement too.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed that happening in his Twitter message.

This will be the third time for the superhit duo to share screen space after ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Talaash’, the blockbusters of the Bollywood.

The 38-year-old actress is currently busy in shooting of ‘Angrezi medium’ and she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in ‘Good News’ and Takht as well.

