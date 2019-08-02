Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to play a double role

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her desire to play a double role on silver screen.

Known for playing diverse roles spanning over 19 years, the actress has established herself with her performances in Refugee, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, Chameli and Ki & Ka. Although her name will always be synonymous with Poo, an iconic role essayed by her in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

On Dance India Dance 7 , the starlet said she never got the opportunity do a double role, reported Pinkvilla. She expressed her desire to play a double role like Sridevi did in Chaalbaaz. She claimed to have watched the film over 35 times.

“I have always wanted to do films like where I could play twins like Seeta Aur Geeta or Chaalbaaz,” she said. “But I have not been offered a double role ever which is quite strange. I am dying to do one.”

The 1989 comedy film starring Sridevi revolved around twin sisters who had been separated at birth. While Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) featured identical twins played by Hema Malini.

On the work front, Kareena is currently busy with two films; Good News starring Akshay Kumar and Angrezi Medium featuring Irfan Khan and Kiara Advani.

