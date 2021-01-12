Afghan leader Karim Khalili meets PM Imran Khan to discuss peace process

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the latter apprised him regarding Pakistan’s commitment to bringing stability in relations of both the countries, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout detailing the meeting said that Imran Khan and Karim Khalili discussed Pakistan-Afghan relations and the ongoing peace process during the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Imran Khan said there was no military solution to the dispute in Afghanistan and the only way to move forward is to resolve the political issues through dialogue.

“The Afghan people are the ones who suffered badly during the decades-old dispute,” he said adding that Pakistan is among the countries that desire peace and stability in the neighbouring country.

The prime minister also assured Pakistan’s complete support for the Afghan peace process and said that a comprehensive solution could only be possible through intra-Afghan talks.

“All stakeholders in Afghanistan should work jointly for a peaceful solution,” Imran Khan said besides also stressing the need for ceasefire and reduction in violence in the neighbouring country.

He said that a peaceful Afghanistan would pave way for an increase in regional contacts. “Pakistan will continue its cooperation in development projects of Afghanistan,” Khan said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karim Khalili is on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Karim Khalili called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, said the ISPR.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting between the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and Mohammad Karim Khalili.

The army chief said that peace in the neighbouring country means peace in Pakistan and a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest.

