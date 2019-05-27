Kartarpur Corridor expenditures: Interior Ministry cuts down funds, posts to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior has sent an amended summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan which recommended a cut in funds allocated to Kartarpur Corridor project, ARY News reported on Monday.

Interior Ministry has taken a major step to reduce additional expenditure on Kartarpur Corridor project. The ministry made recommendations to the Prime Minister House to cut down funding to Rs240 million from Rs280 million.

An amended summary sent to the premier stated that the funds and positions of Federal Investigation Agency should be cut down. It is recommended that new appointments up to 217 will be made instead of 284 and funds for the construction of Kartarpur Corridor will be decreased to Rs240 million in order to reduce the burden on the national exchequer.

According to sources, the summary was sent by Secretary Interior Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan to the PM House for final approval.

On May 22, it emerged that the work on Kartarpur Corridor had entered in its completion phase, authorities in charge of the construction work said.

According to details, the work on six pillars of the corridor is remaining while the construction to extend the premises of Darbar Baba Guru Nanak is underway.

The premises of Darbar will be extended up to 350 feet after the construction, authorities said.

A separate building to accommodate immigration staff is also being built, meanwhile, the construction of check-in counter and waiting area for Sikh pilgrims is soon to be completed.

Last month, technical experts from India and Pakistan had met at the Zero Point of the Kartarpur Corridor to discuss and finalise the modalities of the corridor. Various matters, including border fencing and construction of road, had come under discussion.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib – a small town in Narowal, four kilometres from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Pakistan is expected to inaugurate the corridor within this year on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

