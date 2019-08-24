Kartarpur Corridor to be inaugurated on November 11: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Despite tensions with India, Pakistan showing the peace gesture has decided to open the Kartarpur corridor in November 2019 as the ongoing construction work has entered into its final phase, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per sources, the construction and renovation work of Kartarpur corridor will be completed by August 31 this year and the corridor would be opened on the eve of 550 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on November 11 in a precious ceremony.

Sources further revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other government officials would attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

PM Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India’s Gurdaspur district, on Nov 28, 2018.

Former Indian cricketer and member of Punjab cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Indian ministers were also present at the occasion.

Read more: Sikh community hails PM Imran Khan’s efforts toward Kartarpur initiative

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib – a small town in Narowal, four kilometers from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal in July said that positive development had taken place during talks on Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India.

Briefing media at Wagha, he said that consensus have been reached on eighty percent issues regarding Kartarpur Corridor, whereas rest of the issues will also be resolved during future talks.

Comments

comments