Kartarpur Corridor: Next session of technical talks expected this weekend

ISLAMABAD: Fourth phase of technical talks over Kartarpur Corridor project between Pakistan and India is expected this weekend, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Quoting diplomatic sources television channel said that the next phase of consultations between technical experts of the two countries is expected on August 30.

Pakistan has replied to the Indian request for a round of talks between technical experts and suggested for holding the next session of talks on August 30, according to the diplomatic sources.

The talks will be held at Dera Baba Guru Nanak Zero Point, sources further said.

Pakistan has completed 98 percent work of the corridor project on its side and its delegation will brief the Indian officials about its work.

The officials of the two sides will review technical aspects of the bridge constructed on Ravi river, diplomatic sources added.

Despite tensions with India, Pakistan had earlier said it has decided to open the Kartarpur corridor in November 2019 as the ongoing construction work has entered into its final phase.

The construction work of Kartarpur corridor will be completed earlier and the corridor would be opened on the eve of 550 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on November 11 in a ceremony, officials earlier said.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

Former Indian cricketer and member of Punjab cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Indian ministers were also present at the occasion.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib – a small town in Narowal district, four kilometers from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

