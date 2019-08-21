‘Kartarpur corridor to be completed by October 31’

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says the Kartarpur corridor will be completed by October 31.

Chairing a meeting here at Circuit House here, he said the incumbent government is focusing on renovation of all religious sites to promote religious tourism.

Sarwar said a special committee for protection and restoration of cultural, historic and renovation of religious buildings had been formed under his supervision.

He religious sites of Sikh, Hindus, Christian, Buddhist and others would be renovated in the country.

The governor said the whole Punjab would have access to clean drinking water within next four years.

All the filtration plants would be kept functional under Aab-e-Pak Authority, he added.

Ch Sarwar said the Authority would also ensure supply of potable drinking water in rural areas as well.

Comments

comments