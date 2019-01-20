Kartarpur corridor to lead Pakistan, India to peace: Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday declared Kartarpur corridor a positive step and said that the corridor would lead Pakistan and India to peace.

In his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that Kartarpur corridor brought the two nations closer.

He urged the prime minister to declare the religious sites of Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara Sahib historical sites and asked for measures to protect its sanctity.

Sidhu said that all the arrangement had been completed to celebrate the 550 birth anniversary of Baba Nanak.

Earlier, Former Indian cricketer and member of Punjab cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on November 29, had said that opening of Kartarpur crossing to bring opulence in the region.

Talking to the newsmen after his visit to Darbar Sahib, Mr. Sidhu had said Kartarpur border opening to help in settling decade’s long unresolved issues between both the countries.

Terming the Kartarpur crossing opening, a landmark step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, it will add its share in strengthening the economy of both the country and bring prosperity in south Asia.

Comments

comments