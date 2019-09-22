SHAKARGARH: Festivities came to an end at the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak on the occasion of his 480’th death anniversary, 184 Sikh pilgrims from all over the world came to pay their respects, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Canadian, British and Indian Sikh pilgrims appreciated the establishment and undertaking of the corridor initiative by the Government of Pakistan.

Sikh leader Rana Ranjeet Singh thanked the government of Pakistan for taking the initiative and providing them the opportunity to pay their respects to their sacred place of worship.

Singh also lauded the gusto shown by Pakistan’s military and civilians in fighting and defeating the menace of terrorism, he also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to tackle religious extremism.

“Kartarpur Corridor Project is a milestone in pursuance of the goal of religious harmony,” added Singh.

Participants of the auspicious occasion were presented with gifts, their mouths were also freshened with Paan.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on September 8 said that the Sikh community enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of Sikh community led by Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Aalam, CM Buzdar said that Sikh community, from around the world, was supporting Pakistan’s stance on the core issue of Kashmir.

