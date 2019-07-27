Kartik Aaryan turns cheerleader for Sara Ali Khan’s ramp debut

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for the first time. Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted in the audience cheering for the diva.

The Kedarnath actress made an appearance at the India Couture Week 2019 on Friday in Delhi in an elaborate ivory lehenga and curly hair. She looked ravishing as she greeted the audience with a namaste.

Ibrahim and Kartik’s camaraderie also didn’t go unnoticed as the two were seen chilling together in the first row in casual outfits.

The duo will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and this is the first time the two will be sharing screen, their film is set to release on February 14 next year.

They shared heartfelt posts for each other after wrapping the shoot of their upcoming romantic-comedy drama film.

Read More: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan pen heartfelt notes post film’s shoot

Recently, Sarah flew to Lucknow to reportedly spend time with Kartik where the actor was shooting for his next Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Luka Chuppi actor was seen shielding the starlet when they were met with a sea of fans on exiting a restaurant in the city.

The Simmba actress earlier revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Sara has been roped in for ‘90s hit Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan for which she will start shooting from August.

Comments

comments