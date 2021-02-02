Kashmala Tariq’s son gets pre-arrest bail from Islamabad court

ISLAMABAD: An additional session judge in Islamabad has approved a pre-arrest bail plea of Kashmala Tariq’s son until February 16 after he is blamed for an accident that claimed the lives of four youngsters at Kashmir Highway, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the judge approved the pre-arrest bail of Kashmala’s son, Azlan, against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

The son of the Federal Ombudsman for Harassment of Women at Workplace did not appear before the court rather his lawyers acquired the pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

It may be noted that at least four people were killed and two sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding car late last night at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway.

A speeding car with the number plate Prado WX-077 hit other vehicles at G-11, Islamabad, leaving four dead and two severely wounded in the middle of Monday night and fled from the scene.

Superintendent Police (SP) Sarfraz Virk told media that the owner of Best Western Hotel, Waqas, was also present in the car along with his wife Kashmala Tariq and son Azlan Khan that hit the people on the highway.

Read More: My son wasn’t driving SUV that killed four men, says Kashmala Tariq

The driver, Fayyaz, of the vehicle reportedly belonging to Best Western Hotel owner Waqas, was taken into custody by police officials.

Police told the media that Waqas received wounds on his face following the accident and reportedly went to a hospital. Police added that a search is underway to arrest him for investigation, whereas, the suspected vehicle was already taken into custody.

Rescue sources said that three among deceased people belong to Mansehra and identified as Amir Shakeel, Farooq and Haider Ali.

Comments

comments