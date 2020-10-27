Kashmala Tariq’s wedding dance video takes the Internet by storm

ISLAMABAD: A video of former MNA and Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces, Kashmala Tariq, dancing at her wedding function went viral on social media.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the former parliamentarian can be seen dancing with apparently her friends to a Punjabi song.

According to reports, the friends of Kashmala Tariq have arranged a function of “Dholki” in Lahore for her and her would-be spouse Waqas Khan.

The politician will tie the knot with Islamabad-based businessman Waqas Khan on October 31.

The reports said that there would be “Mehfil-e-Milad” on Oct 29, Qawali on Oct 30 and a wedding reception on Oct 31st in Islamabad.

Kashmala Tariq was appointed as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace in February 2018.

Earlier, she remained as Member of the National Assembly in 2002, 2008 on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q).

