Doctors demand India to facilitate their visit to Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, several doctors belonging to the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare have urged the Indian Home Minister to facilitate their visit to assess the healthcare situation in the occupied Kashmir valley.

In a letter sent through email and post, these doctors have said it is important to assess the exact situation by visiting different parts of the valley, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley continues to remain under military siege on 39th consecutive day, today.

Communication links including mobile and internet services and TV channels are snapped in the entire Kashmir valley and some areas of Jammu region.

Due to continued blockade, the residents of the valley are suffering immensely as they face a shortage of foodstuff, milk, baby food, life-saving drugs, and other commodities.

On the other hand, a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Court has issued fresh production warrants of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The warrants were issued by the court in Jammu in connection with false cases registered against him thirty years ago.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants of Hurriyat leaders Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Mohammad Rafiq, Javed Ahmed Mir, Meraj-ud-Din and others.

National Conference leader and member of Indian Parliament, Akbar Lone have appreciated role of Pakistan in highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally and putting pressure on India.

Protests were held at Jantar Manta in New Delhi against the communication blackout and crackdown on Ashura processions in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter held a protest demonstration at National Press Club, Islamabad, against India’s illegal actions in occupied Kashmir.

