ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda said today that the government is focusing on two main objectives currently, Kashmir and a definitive end to corruption and corrupt practices, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The minister was a guest on ARY’s current affairs program ‘Off the Record’ where he expressed a firm resolve to not abandon the people of Kashmir and to not let go of anyone found involved in corruption.

Vawda further said that the opposition was united to protect each other’s ill-gotten wealth, they never talked about issues close to the nation’s pulse in the National Assembly, they remained embroiled in trying to hide their corruption.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as its weakness, ARY News reported on August 30.

Thanking the Pakistanis for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris, Vawda in his message said Pakistan stands firmly united with Kashmir.

We will fight till the end for the just right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir, he vowed and added that Hitler’s policy will be dealt with iron hands.

The whole nation observed Kashmir Hour today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, addressing the rally, PM Imran had said, “Our Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. Approximately eight million Kashmiris for the last four weeks have been locked under curfew.”

He added that the purpose of ‘Kashmir Hour’ was to send a message from Pakistan that until Kashmiris get their freedom we [Pakistanis] would continue to stand with them. “We will stand with them till the last breath.”

