Kashmir Black Day: APHC delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to their Kashmiri brethren.

He was talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) that called on him in Islamabad on Sunday, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, the prime minister said hearts of Pakistani people beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren.

He said government of Pakistan will highlight the issue of Kashmir at every level.

The Hurriyet leaders thanked the Prime Minister for strongly fighting the case of Kashmir before the world community.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and from all over the world are observing Black Day on Sunday (today), the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

