First session of ‘Kashmir Cell’ to review latest situation of IoK

ISLAMABAD: The first session of ‘Kashmir Cell’ established in last month has been summoned by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today in order to review the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the foreign minister will chair the first session of Kashmir Cell which would be attended by Kashmiri leadership and senior diplomats.

The high-ups will review Pakistan’s policies on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides considering the different aspects of effective foreign policy on the longstanding dispute.

Read More: Pakistan will not stay quiet on occupied Kashmir’s situation: FM

The participants of the session will also table their recommendations to the Kashmir Cell, working under the supervision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would become part of the foreign policies, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made the announcement on August 17 regarding the formation of two specific diplomatic formations including ‘Kashmir Cell’ in the Foreign Office and the chosen, key embassies of Pakistan around the globe to withhold Kashmir centric desks and Kashmir desks, respectively.

Read More: European Parliament’s committee demands India to immediately lift Kashmir curfew

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a joint press conference with the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor after a meeting of the Kashmir Committee, revealed diplomatic efforts for the cause.

IoK curfew enters into 30th day

A month has been completed to curfew and strict communication blockage on Tuesday (today) in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Comments

comments