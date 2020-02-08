Kashmir to remain cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy: FM Qureshi  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Kashmir will continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, ARY News reported.

As a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the Kashmiri leadership, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held meetings with a delegation of heads of parliamentary parties in AJK, led by Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, as well as with representatives of the APHC leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to stand with the Kashmiris till the realization of their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

He stressed that solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was imperative and association of the Kashmiris in this process of advancing the resolution was indispensable.

Read More: Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to end rights abuse in occupied Kashmir

The foreign minister underscored that a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was also essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The participants of the meeting acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

They appreciated the indomitable resilience of Kashmiri people in withstanding the new wave of Indian atrocities following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in complete disregard of international human rights laws were strongly condemned.

They stressed that India’s continued belligerence and aggressive measures posed a serious threat to regional peace and security.

The participants reiterated that India must immediately end the continuing lockdown, communications blockade and media blackout in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and release the incarcerated Kashmiri leadership and innocent Kashmiri youth, many of whom are held at undisclosed locations away from their families.

Comments

comments